SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –Cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below.

TONIGHT:

With the loss of the heating of the day, we are dealing with lake effect as the main mechanism for showers tonight. The air aloft is chilly and Lake Ontario’s temperature is still in the 60s. The wind is out of the west-southwest so that will concentrate any showers off Lake Ontario from the Tug Hill north toward Watertown. There could be some heavy downpours.

With that same wind direction, a few showers could make it off Lake Erie into the Finger Lakes.

Outside the lake effect showers our skies will average between partly and mostly cloudy.

TUESDAY:

Lake effect showers still rule for Tuesday and while the lion’s share of the wet weather is east of both Lake Ontario and Erie, the heating of the day should still cause some scattered showers through the rest of Central New York.

Highs are in the low 60s at best when upper 60s are the norm.

MIDWEEK:

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives in the wake of a cold front Tuesday night. Not only does this keep the lake effect showers going into Wednesday but there will be a shift in the wind direction. We go from west-southwest to northwest in the lower atmosphere and that puts the most numerous showers southeast off of Lake Ontario closer to Syracuse.

Thankfully the cool air aloft is pulling out of the Northeast later in the week so we should start to see some improvement starting Thursday. We likely see some sun in the afternoon as showers end. It is still a cool day, though, with highs only in the 50s.

Stay tuned for more updates!