SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Unseasonably cool weather lingers through final days of September. Details below.

With the lake effect, heavy at times, over the counties east of Lake Ontario there is a chance for some localized flooding along streams, creeks and flood prone areas. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Lewis, Jefferson and Oswego Counties until 5 am Wednesday.

OVERNIGHT – MIDWEEK:

A reinforcing shot of cooler air arrives in the wake of a cold front after midnight tonight. Not only does this keep the lake effect showers going into Wednesday but there will be a shift in the wind direction. Winds go from west-southwest to northwest in the lower atmosphere following the cold front, and that puts the most numerous showers southeast of Lake Ontario closer to Syracuse and Finger Lakes. The showers for Wednesday would be lighter and more scattered in nature than what we experienced on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the cool air aloft is expected to pull out of the Northeast later in the week so we should start to see some improvement starting Thursday. We likely see some sun develop in the afternoon as showers end. It is still a cool day, though, with highs Thursday only in the 50s.

LATE WEEK:

High pressure settles in out of Canada with more sunshine expected to round out the week with highs warming well into the 60s. While high pressure is building into Central New York, we will also be watching the remnants of Hurricane Ian as it weakens and moves north from Florida.

By this weekend, the rain from Ian is as far north as the Mid Atlantic states. It looks like the shield of high clouds from Ian moves in over us as early as Saturday giving us some filtered sunshine, but we would stay dry for the weekend. There is at least a chance we get some showers from Ian early next week but if it were to happen it would not be heavy, flooding rains.

Stay tuned to for further updates!