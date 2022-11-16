SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – It’s quiet overall out there right now, but we are turning our attention to lake effect and who has the best chance of seeing significant accumulations. Details are below…

If you are interested to see snowfall reports from the first widespread snowfall across CNY click here.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

Tonight, starts off with some lake effect rain and snow showers around, especially just north of Syracuse, but after midnight as the air grows a bit colder and winds align better out of the west-northwest a band of lake snow is expected to develop southeast of Lake Ontario.

We are still thinking a band of moderate to heavy lake snow most likely tries to set up across far Northern Cayuga, South-Central Oswego, Oneida and possibly far Northern Onondaga counties late Wednesday night into the start of Thursday. This could make for a rough Thursday morning commute in these areas just off to the north of Syracuse. By daybreak Thursday there could be 2 to 5 inches of snow in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse with little to no accumulation for the rest of CNY.

Lows drop into the low 30s overnight into the start of Thursday.

After the Thursday morning commute into the afternoon the band of heavier snow should weaken some and possibly break up as it slides south to near the Syracuse area at times thanks to a trough of low pressure passing through. Thanks to the lake snow band probably weakening some, being on the move north and south much of Thursday and marginal temperatures in the 30s should limit snowfall accumulations at least somewhat.

That said, we think another 3 to as much as 6 or 7 inches is possible in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse, while little to no snow accumulation is expected outside the heavier lake snow Thursday, including in the city of Syracuse. This would bring snowfall totals overnight. Wednesday night through early Thursday night up to a foot or a bit more in the most persistent snows north of Syracuse.

Highs warm into the 30s to near 40 Thursday afternoon, but a gusty west-northwest wind over 20 mph at times will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s throughout the day.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

Brisk winds become more southwesterly later Thursday night into Friday out ahead of an approaching disturbance. This shift in wind pushes the band of moderate to heavy snow north of most of CNY up to around the Watertown area to end the week.

Meanwhile, we do think occasional snow showers and a few squalls will impact CNY, including Syracuse and the Finger Lakes areas compliments of Lake Erie. We don’t anticipate anything more than a coating to an inch or so on Friday from Lake Erie, but visibility could be greatly reduced at times in any squalls that pass by.

The most significant accumulations of lake snow, 1 to 3 feet or more, are expected to be across Jefferson County, Watertown area and out near Buffalo, especially Southtowns in WNY Thursday night through Friday and continuing at times right into the weekend. Travel in these areas is expected to be difficult, if not impossible late in the week so plan accordingly if you have any plans near Watertown or Buffalo at this time.

Snow lovers, winter enthusiasts and those that rely on snow for their business are certainly smiling now hoping this is a sign of things to come this winter season.