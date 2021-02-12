Lake effect snow…in Dallas?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We knew that lake effect snow wasn’t just a phenomenon we enjoyed in Central New York.

But Dallas, Texas??

Dave Longley noticed this bit of intriguing weather in the technical forecast discussion out of Dallas this morning.

Dave doesn’t believe he’s seen this in his 30 year career in meteorology.

There is a bonafide “Blue Norther” diving south through the Plains this week. High temperatures by Monday in Houston will only be in the 20s!