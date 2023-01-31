SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re closing out January a little snowy and chilly. But the story won’t be the snow by weeks end, it’ll be the arctic cold. Wait till you feel how cold it really gets by Friday! Details are below…

Fresh snow Tuesday morning

Give yourself extra time getting out the door this morning because of the fresh lake effect snow overnight and early this morning.

Most Central New Yorkers are waking up to a few inches of fresh and fluffy snow, especially in the areas that are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Expect the main band of the lake effect snow Tuesday morning to be in Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Onondaga (just north of, but close to the city of Syracuse), Northern Madison and Southern Oneida counties pre-dawn.

The above-mentioned locations have the best chance for 3+ inches Tuesday.

Then the band will drift south towards Syracuse as the morning goes on and eventually fizzle out over the Finger Lakes midday.

It’s also one of the colder days we’ve felt this winter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 20s and a little breeze.

Any sign of the sun again?

Parts of Watertown and the North County do have a good chance at seeing sunshine Tuesday.

The rest of Central New York may have to wait until Wednesday.

A band of lake effect snow will stay predominantly east of Lake Ontario and in the Tug Hill Wednesday into Thursday morning. Up to 3-6” of new snow is likely in that region.

Meanwhile the rest of CNY remains in the 20s with some breaks of sunshine Wednesday.

The 20s and 30s Wednesday-Thursday will feel good compared so what’s coming Friday-Saturday.

A taste of the arctic ahead…

An arctic blast of the coldest air of the season so far nose dives into the Northeast. Highs will struggle to reach the teens Friday into Saturday, but the biggest danger is the bitter cold, subzero wind chill temperatures Friday and Saturday. Click here for more details.