SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Lake effect snow continues to impact parts of Central New York into Sunday evening. See when the snow ends and take a peek into Thanksgiving week.

SUNDAY OVERNIGHT:

We are finally getting ready for today’s lake effect to wind down.

Just before midnight, the winds begin to shift into the west then eventually southwest and the coldest air aloft starts to depart. That means the band begins to weaken and drift north. There could be an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow over Oswego County as the band lifts north. By Monday morning there may be just a few lingering snow showers near Watertown.

For the rest of Central New York, it is a breezy night with partly cloudy skies.

MONDAY:

An area of low pressure is tracking to the north of Central New York Monday which should mean another windy day. Thankfully, these winds our out of the southwest so our temperatures will end up about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday so at least it is not as harsh.

Although this system does not have a lot of moisture, we can’t rule out a couple of afternoon rain or snow showers north of Syracuse.

MIDWEEK:

As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we can be thankful for quiet weather. Temperatures midweek look to return to more seasonable numbers in the mid to upper 40s. The weather looks dry right up to Thanksgiving not only here in Central New York, but through the Northeast. It is looking very accommodating for any travelers.

Heading home after the holiday is a different story as a deepening area of low pressure and frontal system bring rain toward the East Coast for Friday. On the back side of this system to start the weekend we could be looking at rain showers mixed with some wet snow.

Stay tuned for updates!