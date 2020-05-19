Lake George bracing for lack of student workers

(WSYR-TV) — Some employers in the Adirondacks are bracing for a lack of international workers this summer.

In a normal year, close to 500 international student workers come to Lake George, working at local gift shops and attractions like Six Flags Great Escape.

This year, the pandemic has led the U.S. to suspend services around the work visas those students need. In turn, businesses are in a tough spot as they look to reopen.