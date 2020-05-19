Lake George bracing for lack of student workers

(WSYR-TV) — Some employers in the Adirondacks are bracing for a lack of international workers this summer.
In a normal year, close to 500 international student workers come to Lake George, working at local gift shops and attractions like Six Flags Great Escape.
This year, the pandemic has led the U.S. to suspend services around the work visas those students need. In turn, businesses are in a tough spot as they look to reopen.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Memorial Day weekend weather is a bit in question, but not looking bad
- Highlights from Home 5-19-20
- Mobile testing clinics in Madison County begin Thursday and Friday
- ‘Is it enough?’: Mnuchin, Powell testify on country’s economic response to COVID-19
- Cruise ships in COVID-19 limbo off California coast
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App