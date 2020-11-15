Lake George Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics New York

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Some brave souls were “freezin’ for a reason” this weekend after taking a polar plunge at Lake George in support of Special Olympics New York.

All of the money raised will go toward the year-round sports training and competition fees that help promote inclusion programs for those with intellectual disabilities in the Capital Region.

Due to COVID-19 restriction, the plunges were done in waves this year. About 150 people participated and they raised nearly $60,000.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected