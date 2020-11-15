Lake George Polar Plunge raises funds for Special Olympics New York

(WSYR-TV) — Some brave souls were “freezin’ for a reason” this weekend after taking a polar plunge at Lake George in support of Special Olympics New York.
All of the money raised will go toward the year-round sports training and competition fees that help promote inclusion programs for those with intellectual disabilities in the Capital Region.
Due to COVID-19 restriction, the plunges were done in waves this year. About 150 people participated and they raised nearly $60,000.
