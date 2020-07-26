Lake Ontario boating accident, one person rescued by kayaker

MEXICO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego County Sheriffs are continuing to investigate a boating accident that took place on Lake Ontario.

Satuday night, the boat ran aground approximately 30 feet from shore at the Mexico point boat launch.

The call went out around 10:00 p.m. Multiple fire departments, the Coast Guard and dive teams responded to the scene.

Four people were aboard the boat as it took on water in Lake Ontario.

Three of those individuals swam to shore, but Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9, the fourth boater was rescued by a person kayaking, about 100 feet out from the incident.

As of Sunday morning, all four individuals are okay.

The investigation and cause of the boat to run aground is ongoing.