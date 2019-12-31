Lake Ontario outflows to increase in an attempt to avoid flooding

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the wake of historic flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline earlier this year, outflows from the lake will be increased as much as possible. This is according to the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board.

With the St. Lawrence River Seaway navigation season ending on Dec. 31, and no ice formations currently on the river, Lake Ontario will be increasing its outflows.

The heavy outflows will continue until ice formation resumes along the Saint Lawrence River.

The goal is to try and prevent a repeat of the flooding that has devastated homes and businesses in the past.

The board will also monitor water levels closer to Montreal to prevent flooding in that area as well.

