LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season can be a magical time of the year because of the feeling of warmth and joy that it can bring through decorations and food.

That feeling is heightened when you visit a town that feels like they invented Christmas with twinkling lights, decorations of red on a green Christmas tree, and markets galore.

There are lots of destinations in the US that feel very “Christmassy” or make you feel the Christmas spirit based on the atmosphere and winter activities.

That’s why Mixbook, a #1 rated photo book brand, decided to embark on a deeper exploration, crafting a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled.

Although there are many “Christmassy” towns, two of them can be found in our backyard and one has been voted the 3rd on the list.

Lake Placid voted 3rd most “Christmassy” town in America

Lake Placid has been voted the third most “Christmassy” town in America according to Mixbook’s survey.

Lake Placid has a specific charm during the winter because of its natural setting in the Adirondack Mountains, blanketed in snow, offering a picturesque backdrop for the holidays.

“The town embraces the spirit of the season with a warm, small-town ambiance, adorned with twinkling lights and elegant decorations that line its streets and shops, creating a storybook-like setting,” stated Mixbook.

A significant draw to the town is its winter sports activities including skiing, skating, bobsledding and even dog sled rides. Visitors can also indulge in the same grounds used by Olympic athletes and explore the town where the Winter Olympics were held in 1932 and 1980.

“Lake Placid’s holiday festivities are further enhanced by its unique events, like the Holiday Village Stroll, featuring carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, and festive markets,” stated MixBook.

Skaneateles voted 73rd most “Christmassy” town in America

Although Skaneateles didn’t make the top of the list, it sure has its charm as it was also featured in HGTV’s list of Most Charming Small Towns in America.

Known for its beautifully restored buildings dating back to 1796 and live performances at the gazebo on Skaneateles Lake, the village of Skaneateles transforms in the winter, becoming a real-life A Christmas Carol for its Dickens Christmas.

For a list of the top 10 of the 75 most quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm, see the list below.

America’s Favorite ‘Christmassy’ Towns 2023, according to Mixbook