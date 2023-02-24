SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Lake snows slowly fizzle heading into tonight, but more snow over the weekend? Here are the latest details.

Lake flakes dissipate as we shiver

Any lingering lake effect snow showers wind down overnight as high pressure builds in from the west.

There could even be partial clearing during the night, especially north and east of Syracuse with winds settling and lows dropping into the single digits to around 10.

A little, but not a lot of snow over the weekend

The last weekend of February is not too active in Central New York, but we won’t be precipitation free.

While not triggered by Lake Ontario, light snow breaks out mid to late Saturday morning and afternoon. This comes as a disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passes by to the north. A light accumulation of a coating to an inch or two is expected for all. There could be a bit more in the hills south of Syracuse and over the Tug Hill.

Temperatures aren’t quite as cold as Friday, but still chilly mid-20s with much less wind.

As even milder air tries to return Sunday there should be at least a few more snow showers developing later in the day that may mix with a little rain across the lower elevations.

High temperatures to end the weekend return to the mid to upper 30s, but a gusty wind makes it feel more like the 20s…

A stormy end to February???

To start the new week all eyes will turn to another stronger storm that looks to move into CNY early next week. The big question about this storm is exactly how it impacts the region late Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Right now, the greatest accumulation of snow looks to be over higher elevations and areas just east of Syracuse.

Stay tuned for more details.