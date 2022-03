SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Skaneateles Lakers won their third-straight Section III title Monday evening with a 4-0 win over Cortland/Homer.

The Lakers snapped a scoreless tie in the 1st period on the power play. It was Garrett Krieger who scored the first goal to give Skaneateles a 1-0 lead. Krieger had two goals on the day.

On to the NYSPHSAA Regionals for the Lakers. Skaneateles will match up against Section 5 champions Webster-Thomas. Game is scheduled for 1:00 pm at SUNY Brockport.