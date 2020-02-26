Landmark Theater to close this summer for repairs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theater will be shutting down this summer for what its director calls long-overdue repairs.
In a post on Facebook, Landmark Director Mike Intaglietta said the theater will close for fifteen weeks to replace its marquee and auditorium seating. Intaglietta says the marquee will be modeled after the building’s original and that new seats will feature contemporary, supportive materials to enhance patron comfort. All of this is thanks to a grant given by New York State.
There is no word on exactly when the theater will close or when it expects to reopen.
