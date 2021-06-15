Landmark Theatre announces upcoming Broadway shows and rehearsals in Syracuse

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.) WSYR-TV — The stages at the Landmark Theatre and Redhouse Arts Center have been dark since the beginning of the pandemic, but as the saying goes, the show must go on!

Through the Empire State Music and Theatrical Production Tax Credit, on Tuesday, representatives from the Landmark, Redhouse and elected officials announced four Broadway shows have chosen to rehearse in Syracuse ahead of their national tours.

The Redhouse will host studio rehearsals for Cats and Tootsie. Charlie & The Chocolate Factory will host technical rehearsals at the Landmark Theatre and launch its national tour for the first show for the 2021/2022 M&T Bank Broadway Season in Syracuse.

Blue Man Group will not only be having studio rehearsals at Redhouse, but it will open and launch its national tour at the Landmark in February 2022.

“We had a tremendous amount of momentum going into what should have been the 2021 season,” said Mike Intaglietta, executive director of the Landmark Theatre.

Though, the Landmark is picking up right where it left of with a full slate of Broadway shows for the 2021 and 2022 season.

“It feels so good,” Intaglietta said, “Running this theatre with a very limited crew is a pretty significant undertaking. We’re excited to be able to welcome people back very soon.”

“The Landmark can bring in very large groups and the Redhouse has smaller breakout stations. Between the two of us, we really have a place that touring productions can come and really have access,” Samara Hannah, executive director of Redhouse said.

The four shows rehearsing in Syracuse will create more than a $10 million dollar revenue boost for the region. Cast and crews will be representing more than 2,500 hotel room nights and meals every day for 9 weeks.

We know we have a strong, arts supporting community here in Central New York, but it’s the outside dollar that really move the needle forward for this community and we’re so excited to be able to do that. When you think of Cats, Tootsie and the Blue Man Group, and the number of people attached to those productions here, it’s not just the folks you see on stage. It’s the directors, the music directors, the musicians, the costume designers and the wardrobe people. That impact is millions of dollars that we bring into the community. It’s new money. Samara Hannah, Executive Director, Redhouse Arts Center

The new seats will be installed and renovations complete at the Landmark by the end of the summer.

2021-2022 M&T Bank Broadway Season includes:

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory: October 12-16, 2021

Waitress: December 7-12, 2021

Hamilton: March 15-27, 2022

Cats: April 26-30, 2022

Rescheduled from the 2019-2022 Season:

Blue Man Group: February 24-27, 2022

Riverdance: April 5-7, 2022

The Redhouse 2021-2022 Season includes:

Sister Act: December 3-19, 2021

Fences: February 25 to March 6, 2022

Macbeth: April 1-10, 2022

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: June 10-19, 2022

For more information on the upcoming seasons or to purchase season tickets, click here for the Landmark Theatre and here for the Redhouse.