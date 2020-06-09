Landmark Theatre Box Office open for in-person refunds on Wednesday and Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theatre Box Office will be open on Wednesday and Thursday for in-person refunds.

The theatre itself is closed for renovations; the Marquee and seats are being replaced and updated.

If you would like to get a refund in-person for tickets you previously purchased, you can visit the Box Office on Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 4 p.m.

One guest will be allowed in the Box Office at a time. You must be wearing a mask when inside of the Box Office.

The refunds apply for all canceled or rescheduled events.