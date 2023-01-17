Two glasses of champagne toasting in the nigh with lights bokeh, glitter and sparks on the background

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Can you feel love in the air? If not, you’ll be able to at the Landmark Theatre on Thursday, February 9 as they host their special Valentine’s Champagne Tour!

Starting at 5:30 p.m., the Landmark is encouraging all to come out and enjoy complimentary champagne all while learning about the theatre’s rich history and its impact on Central New York. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also have the opportunity to take a photo on the iconic Landmark Theatre Stage!

The romantic event will support a great cause, as all proceeds will benefit Landmark’s Improving Arts Access Fund. Tickets are $50 and Landmark members at the Gold level or higher will receive complimentary tickets for two.

The Landmark Theatre says that space is limited and members of the Gold level or higher can RSVP their complimentary tickets by calling the box office at 315-475-7979 option 3.

Tickets can be purchased here.