Landmark Theatre offering an ‘Express Pass’ to speed up show entry

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre wants to make it easier for fans to attend upcoming shows. The theatre is unveiling a vaccination verification card to get you to your seat much faster.

With so many changes the pandemic is bringing, the Landmark Theatre in Syracuse is looking to make checking for vaccination status less hectic for visitors by introducing the Express Pass.

“For a theatre like the Landmark, when we have an hour to get 2,700 people through the doors, anything we can do to make that system more efficient is a benefit, especially in the winter,” says Mike Intaglietta, Executive Director at the Landmark Theatre.

Since reopening this past fall, the Landmark Theatre has required guests to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the show or event.

“The system worked great during the fall ,but we have some shows coming up this spring that are going to be a little bit more well sold. So we wanted to see if there was a way to improve the efficiency so we didn’t have to have people waiting outside for quiet as long,” says Intaglietta.

Attendees can get an express pass at the Landmark Theatre’s Salina Street vestibule on the following dates below:

• Friday, January 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Tuesday, January 25 , through Friday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Monday, January 31, through Wednesday, February 2, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The process to get an Express Pass is simple. Attendees must bring a government issue or school ID. In addition to your photo ID, you must bring a physical copy of your vaccination card or present a photo from your phone showing proof of vaccination. A NYS Excelsior Pass or Government issued digital vaccine proof from outside NYS can also be used. After showing photo ID and proof of vaccination, theatre employees will take your photo and print out your Express Pass in less than a minute.

“If you come down here to get your Express Pass, you save yourself a little time, you save the people behind you a little bit of time too,” says Intaglietta.

The Express Pass can be used at multiple shows and is good for one year.

“If you’re coming here to see more than one show, if you’re a Broadway subscriber or if you’re coming to see a couple different shows then this is a no-brainer. Its going to save you more time than not. But anyone who we get into the building more efficiently reduces the lines for everybody,” says Intaglietta.

Creating an easier way to enjoy the show safely.

Attendees not interested in getting an Express Pass must bring both a photo ID and proof of vaccination. Participants can also show a negative COVID-19 test instead of vaccination proof. Face masks are still required regardless of your vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times inside the theatre, unless you are eating or drinking in designated areas.