Landmark Theatre offering in-person refunds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theatre box office is back open for in-person refunds on Wednesday and Thursday.
The theatre itself is closed for renovations. The marquee and seats being replaced and updated.
If you’d like to get a refund in-person for tickets you previously purchased, you can visit the box office on Wednesday and Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m. One guest will be allowed in the box office at a time, and you must wear a mask.
The refunds apply for all cancelled or rescheduled events.
