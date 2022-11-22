SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All aboard! Two upcoming Christmas events will be held at the Landmark Theatre for the public to enjoy!

Holiday Champagne Tour

On Tuesday, December 13 at 5:30 p.m., head on over to the Landmark for a Holiday Champagne Tour!

The event will include an in-depth tour of the Landmark where you can learn about the beautiful history and culture of Central New York. For $50 per person, the tour will also include snacks, beverages and also the opportunity to take a photo on the iconic Landmark Theatre stage.

The Landmark says that all proceeds will benefit Landmark’s Improving Arts Access Fund. All Landmark members at the Gold level or higher will receive free admission for two people at the event.

To reserve those complimentary tickets, call the box office at 315-475-7979 option 3 or visit their website here to purchase tickets.

space is limited, so order now!

“The Polar Express” Screening

Can you hear the bells? The Landmark Theatre will host a screening of a holiday classic, “The Polar Express” on Saturday, December 17 at 2 p.m.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the Landmark encourages everyone to bring their friends and family out for the magical experience which will include hot cocoa, popcorn, cookies and more!

But the holiday fun doesn’t end there, a coloring area, a Santa letter-writing workshop, and a pajama party is also included during the magical event.

For only $8 per person and $24 for a family four-pack, put on your pj’s and ride down to the Landmark for an unforgettable holiday adventure.

Stop by the box office for tickets or visit their website here. Landmark members at any level will receive two complimentary tickets, and members at the Gold level or higher will receive up to four!