Landmark Theatre to launch ‘Express Pass’ program

(WSYR-TV) — Starting Wednesday, January 19, the Landmark Theatre will introduce the Express Pass program. The program is aimed at expediting the guest’s entry into the theatre.

Those interested will be able to consolidate their vaccination records and identification onto one card.

The Landmark will have staff available to issue Express Passes, in the Salina Street vestibule, on the following dates:

Wednesday, January 19, through Friday, January 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, January 25, through Friday, January 28, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, January 31, through Wednesday, February 2, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Monday, February 07, through Friday, February 11, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Please bring one of the following to the theatre, along with a government issue or school ID:

Physical Vaccination Card

NYS Excelsior Pass

Government issued digital vaccine proof from outside NYS

This option is not available for those who wish to present a negative test in place of a vaccination record, as those tests are restricted to the 72 hours prior to the event.