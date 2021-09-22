Landmark Theatre to require proof of vaccination beginning October 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Landmark Theatre is adopting a policy of requiring visitors to be vaccinated when attending their venue.

The Theatre announced Wednesday that effective October 1, 2021, patrons aged 12 and older will have to have at least one dose of the vaccine or have a negative test result 48-72 hours before attending their event. Then, beginning November 1, 2021, patrons will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative test result 48-72 prior to their event. No at home tests will be accepted. Only PCR or antigen test performed by medical professionals.

Guests will also be required to wear masks inside the theatre at all times, unless they are eating or drinking. Visiting artists may also have request additional accommodations over and above the theatre’s policies.

The policies are expected to remain in effect until December 31, 2021. Children under age 12 will be permitted to attend performances with adults that meet the vaccination or testing requirements.

All guests 12 and older must display identification along with one of the following:

Physical Vaccination Card

NYS Excelsior Pass

Government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS Patrons can present a photo or photocopy of a physical vaccine card but must present original identification.

Patrons are considered fully vaccinated at least 14 days after their final dose of the Pfizer or Moderna, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Patrons with questions or concerns about this, or other COVID related policies, info@landmarktheatre.org.