Landscaping businesses behind on projects due to rain

WESTVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The owner of a local landscape business says the rain has put him a few weeks behind schedule.

Paul Swimm owns Swimm Landscape & Plant Nursery Inc. and he says business has been very good. “We’ve actaully quadrupled in size since the beginning of COVID and we’ve been super busy, we’re booked into next year already.”

Even though business is great, the weather pushed projects back. “We’ve had much more lawn restoration from the rain because when we go into a yard we are making a lot more damage with the machines,” said Swimm.

He says this adds about 4-6 hours to the job.

“We’re probably 2-3 weeks behind but what I do is I just keep in contact with the customers all the time, texting, calling, and making sure they know that we’re planning on coming,” Swimm said.

He’s asking customers who are frustrated to be patient. “They are very very busy but if you got a good contractor and he’s communicating with them, stay the course.”