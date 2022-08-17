SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSY-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Water plans to close lanes in both directions at the intersection of West Genesee St. and Leavenworth Ave. beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m.
The project is to install a new water main pipe and valving at the intersection and is expected to last 8 hours.
Water services will be impacted on the following streets until the project is complete:
- West Genesee Street from Plum Street to Geddes Street
- Leavenworth Avenue from West Genesee Street to Park Avenue
- Park Avenue from Plum Street to Leavenworth Avenue
- Baker Avenue from Park Avenue to Wilkinson Street
If residents have questions or concerns about their water, call the Cityline at 315-448-CITY.
The start date of the project is subject to change depending on the weather.