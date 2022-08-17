SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSY-TV)– The City of Syracuse Department of Water plans to close lanes in both directions at the intersection of West Genesee St. and Leavenworth Ave. beginning Thursday, August 18 at 2 p.m.

The project is to install a new water main pipe and valving at the intersection and is expected to last 8 hours.

Water services will be impacted on the following streets until the project is complete:

West Genesee Street from Plum Street to Geddes Street

Leavenworth Avenue from West Genesee Street to Park Avenue

Park Avenue from Plum Street to Leavenworth Avenue

Baker Avenue from Park Avenue to Wilkinson Street

If residents have questions or concerns about their water, call the Cityline at 315-448-CITY.

The start date of the project is subject to change depending on the weather.