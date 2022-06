Image taken by Geoff Davis

UPDATE (6/15/22 – 9 p.m.) — No injuries occurred, Cortland City Fire Chief says.

(WSYR – TV) — All lanes are closed on I-81 NB at Exit 10, US-11, NY-41, in McGraw (Cortlandville), due to a tractor trailer that flipped around 7:30 p.m. this evening.

