Lansing man arrested for having a loaded weapon after traffic stop

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Lansing man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he was in possession of a loaded weapon.

On June 30, New York State Police in Ithaca pulled over Anthony R. Chandler, Jr., 26, of Lansing, just before 9:30 p.m. after the trooper saw the vehicle make a traffic violation on State Route 13 in Ithaca. During the traffic stop, the trooper learned Chandler had an arrest warrant, and the passenger had a bench warrant. During this time, troopers found Chander to be in possession of a stolen loaded firearm.

Chandler was arrested and arraigned. He was sent to Tompkins County Jail on $3,000 cash bail.

