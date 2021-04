FORT WORTH, T.X. (WSYR-TV) –

Lansing native and Cornell alum Kyle Dake will represent the United States in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

The four-time NCAA National Champion beat Jordan Burroughs in the best-of-three Championship Series 3-0, and 3-2 in the U.S. Olympic Trials Saturday.

Dake becomes the the fifth Olympian in Cornell wrestling history and the first since Dave Auble in 1964.