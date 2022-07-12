OTISCO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire departments were needed to help contain a fire that has destroyed a large hay barn in the Town of Otisco.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office tells NewsChannel 9 that three firefighters were sent to Crouse Hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion and all of them are doing well. One of those firefighters was an 89-year-old man.

The Sheriff’s Office also tells NewsChannel 9 that five dogs were killed in the fire.

Roads in the area are closed, including a portion of Route 80 near the intersection with Kingsley Road.

Hundreds of National Grid customers were without power immediately after the fire began, but it’s slowly being restored. Just before noon, National Grid reported nearly 156 customers without service.

Deputies consider the barn a total loss.

A home across the street was slightly damaged by heat and smoke.

Onondaga County 911 also shared that 15 different fire departments are at the scene.

Image courtesy of 511NY

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.