CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Wednesday afternoon, a non-commercial vehicle dislodged three fiber and two copper cables in Liverpool. According to Verizon, this was the cause for service outages for several Fios customers in Central New York.

The vehicle was not affiliated with Verizon. Technicians responded to the scene and are working to restore Fios services, which many continue to be without. Check back here for more information as it becomes available.