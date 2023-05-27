BIG MOOSE LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A well-known Central New York establishment, Big Moose Inn, caught fire last night.

Large flames and dense smoke were seen engulfing the inn.

The aftermath of the fire. Courtesy of the Sims’.

Although the flames broke out last night, it was still active into the morning.

Multiple fire units were dispatched.

Big Moose Inn wrote on their Facebook: “We are overwhelmed with all of your words of support and offers to assist us during this very difficult time. I will try to get back to each and everyone one of you as soon as I can. Everyone is safe. That is what is most important.”

The community, especially Big Moose Lakes, expressed their sadness and support for the inn on social media.

