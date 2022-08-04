(WSYR-TV) — The smoke could be seen for miles across the Syracuse skyline as a large fire broke out at an apartment complex on 1500 Ivy Ridge Road in Syracuse on Thursday, August 4 at 12:09 p.m.





Fire Chief Michael Monds of the Syracuse Fire Department says the fire at Clarendon Heights Apartments was shooting 40 feet into the air in one part of the building and 65 total firefighters, including chiefs and support staff, were at the scene.

After arriving in under three minutes, firefighters saw the three-story, wood-framed building with heavy fire on the top two floors. The roof had already collapsed after the companies arrived.

The fire department experienced a number of challenges including the heat, layout of the complex, and making sure they could get water up to the building.

“Our goal is to use a hydrant off of a main that’s over six inches,” said Chief Monds. “We were able to do that today to bring enough water up here to put out the fire. For the volume of fire that we had, they did a phenomenal job to get up here with the terrain, with the layout of the complex.”

Syracuse Fire Department says teams from the Rescue Co. went into the complex to look for people and they helped a resident retrieve her pets from her apartment. After the fire was completely extinguished, the Recuse Co. firefighters confirmed that nobody was hurt from the fire.

Syracuse Fire Department would like to extend its thanks to the 911 Center, National Grid, Syracuse Police, AMR, and the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross is working with 14 residents who were given access to a nearby recreation center from the heat.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Syracuse Fire Investigation Bureau.