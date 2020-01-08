BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smoke took over Main Street and agencies across multiple counties responded to the scene of a fire spreading across at least four buildings in Boonville on Tuesday night.
A fire broke out at 135 Main Street around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, which has other wood buildings standing side by side with it. Reports from the scene also say the buildings are at risk of collapsing.
First responders called in the Red Cross to help the “large number” of families affected. Luckily though, there are no reports of injuries at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Large fire damages multiple buildings in Boonville
- Upset over long waits, asylum seekers abandon Juarez camp, rush US border, official says
- Private-wall builder says his South Texas model is cheaper, better for river
- Daily Pledge: AA Cole Elementary School, 2nd Grade, Mrs. Stanczyk – January 8th
- WATCH: Snow squalls, gusty winds, and drop in temperatures all happening today in CNY
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App