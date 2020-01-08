Large fire damages multiple buildings in Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smoke took over Main Street and agencies across multiple counties responded to the scene of a fire spreading across at least four buildings in Boonville on Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at 135 Main Street around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, which has other wood buildings standing side by side with it. Reports from the scene also say the buildings are at risk of collapsing.

First responders called in the Red Cross to help the “large number” of families affected. Luckily though, there are no reports of injuries at this time.

