SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Firefighters were sent to a reported fire at 144 Didama Street on the east side on June 8, at 6:25 p.m.

Station 10 firefighters found a one-and-a-half-story home on fire at the scene. Syracuse Fire Department expressed that they were greeted with flames shooting out of the front windows and a lot of smoke pushing from the rest of the building.

Courtesy of Syracuse Fire Department.

During the fight against the flames, an electrical wire going to the house burned away and landed on the engine. This caused sparking and complicated operations for the firefighters.

The fire became uncontrollable, consuming the entire home, so firefighters decided to work on protecting homes nearby.

Once they were able to get inside, the clutter in the home made it hard for firefighters to conduct searches.

There were no victims inside.

The home was determined to be vacant at the time of the fire. It sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

A total of 54 fire personnel responded to this scene, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, and National Grid responded to the scene as well.