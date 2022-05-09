SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One person has died in a house fire on the far west side of the City of Syracuse, Syracuse Police confirm to NewsChannel 9.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds would not confirm any deaths.

The fire started at a home on 119 Olive Street just before 8:30 a.m. Monday and spread to 119.5 Olive Street, the chief said.

The fire is still under investigation and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

