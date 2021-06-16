Large house fire in Syracuse displaces 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a house fire call around 12:15 p.m. pm Wednesday, located at 1657 West Onondaga Street. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the house upon arrival.

The building contained two apartments, and crews quickly searched it for any trapped occupants. The fire had spread to multiple areas of the building, and it was later determined that everyone had already evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters put out the fire after about 40 minutes, and there was significant damage to the building. The American Red Cross is assisting six occupants who were displaced by the fire with shelter and other needs.

The Syracuse Police Department, AMR and National Grid also responded to the fire, and the Fire Investigation Bureau are working to determine the cause of the fire.