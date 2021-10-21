DOT responds to massive number of comments on I-81 plan; next design and construction expected next year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The State Department of Transportation announced Thursday that its I-81 team received more than 7,500 comments on the project’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement.

The State DOT said that each comment will be reviewed and responded to by NYSDOT and the Federal Highway Administration, and will help inform the Final Environmental Impact Statement.

The public comment period opened when the Draft Environmental Impact Statement was published in July, and after being extended by public request, closed on October 14.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement is expected to be shared in early 2022, according to the NYSDOT. It had previously been expected to be shared in late 2021, but was also moved later when the public comment period was extended.

The Department of Transportation will continue to move forward with preparations and has issued a formal letter of intent for the first contract of the first phase of the project, officials said.

