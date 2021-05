SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Numerous Syracuse Police officers responding to a shooting in the city on Friday night.

Onondaga Couty 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 that a man was shot in the 400 block of Shonnard Street on the city’s west side just before 10:00pm. The man was taken to the hospital where his condition is not known.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222. Calls can remain anonymous.