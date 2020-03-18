Large police presence after shots fired call in Town of Salina

TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A big law enforcement presence was in the Town of Salina on Tuesday night following a shots fired call.

The scene was located on Dexter Avenue just off Buckley Road and was active around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Sgt. Jon Seeber with the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported seeing two vehicles speeding away.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located one vehicle at the dead-end of the street.

911 dispatchers told NewsChannel 9 that no one was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.