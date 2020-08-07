CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is a large police presence in Cazenovia, including New York State Police, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and a SWAT team. NewsChannel 9 has been told they have surrounded a house on the corner of Route 20 and Carriage Lane and have been there for a few hours.
Route 20 is closed eastbound due to the action.
There is no information yet as to why all of the police are there, but NewsChannel 9 has reached out for more information.
