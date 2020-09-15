SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Syracuse.
The call went out around 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Catherine Street and East Willow Street.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.
The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.
This investigation is ongoing. If you saw what happened, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- BOX SCORE: Steelers 26, Giants 16
- Fun-loving ‘Winter Texans’ can expect changes once back in region hit hard by coronavirus
- El Paso mayor on border travel crackdown: ‘If it’s not changing anything, I’d like to see it go away’
- 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse
- 6 years after his 1st day of kindergarten, NewsChannel 9 visits Liverpool 6th grader
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App