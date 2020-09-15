1 taken to hospital after shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Syracuse.

The call went out around 8:45 p.m. to the intersection of Catherine Street and East Willow Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found an 18-year-old male who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to Upstate Hospital where he is expected to survive.

This investigation is ongoing. If you saw what happened, contact Syracuse Police at 315-442-5222.

