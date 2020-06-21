Syracuse Police Chief: 9 people shot in Downtown Syracuse, 1 in critical condition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner says nine people were shot in a parking lot in Downtown Syracuse on Saturday night as hundreds of people were gathered at an event. One of those people is in critical condition, while the other eight are in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Buckner says the incident was first called in as a stolen car complaint, and when officers arrived on the scene near Wyoming and Marcellus streets, people on the scene said there was a person shooting at people. Buckner says his officers never heard any gunfire while they were on the scene.

Police say the scene is secure and the area is safe. There is no word on a suspect yet.

There was a second scene not too far away near Fayette and Bank Alley where police say a patrol car was involved in an incident with another vehicle that was transporting a shooting victim.

This scene — a separate scene — by Fayette and Bank Ally, @SyracusePolice say it appears a victim taking themselves or being driven to the hospital collided with a police car @NewsChannel9 #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/P3XrqTNB3R — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) June 21, 2020

The names and ages of the victims are unknown right now. Police say they are looking for any surveillance footage or cell phone video of the scene that could help aid in their investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.

Below, the Syracuse Police Chief and Mayor address the media: