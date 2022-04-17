SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- According to Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety, one person is in custody following a brief standoff on Sunday night in the the 500 block of Westcott Street in Syracuse, not far from Syracuse University.

According to DPS, Onondaga County 911 dispatchers received the first report of this incident around 8:44pm. An alert quickly went out to Syracuse University students and staff, warning them to avoid the area.

Syracuse Police responded to the scene, along with Syracuse Police SWAT.

NewsChannel 9 has reached out to the Syracuse Police Department for additional information about the circumstances surrounding the standoff, along with suspect information.

