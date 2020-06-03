Large protest takes place in Ithaca in memory of George Floyd

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big crowds turned out in Ithaca on Wednesday as hundreds took part in a “March 4 George Floyd.”

The video from the protests above came from the Ithaca Voice.

Those taking part in the protest walked from Cornell University to Downtown Ithaca. They carried signs, chanted slogans and called for an end to racism in America.

People from all walks of life were encouraged to take part.