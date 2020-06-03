ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big crowds turned out in Ithaca on Wednesday as hundreds took part in a “March 4 George Floyd.”
The video from the protests above came from the Ithaca Voice.
Those taking part in the protest walked from Cornell University to Downtown Ithaca. They carried signs, chanted slogans and called for an end to racism in America.
People from all walks of life were encouraged to take part.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmaker on George Floyd’s death: ‘We still live in a racist country’
- Some CNY colleges making SAT/ACT requirements optional for admissions
- How Americans respond to death of George Floyd, protests, and how Trump has handled it
- Capitol Hill protesters call on lawmakers for action on policing
- Large protest takes place in Ithaca in memory of George Floyd
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App