Large Syracuse Police, Sheriff response at N. State St. Sunoco for reported shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Several Syracuse Police, Onondaga County Sheriff’s, ambulance, helicopter and SWAT responded to the Sunoco gas station on N. State St., on the corner of James St., around 12:50 a.m. Friday morning.

The large presence is response to a reported shooting. No word yet on if there are any injuries.

N. State St. is currently closed between Butternut St. and Erie Blvd. E., and James St. is closed between N. State St. and N. Townsend St.

This story is developing and will be updated as we receive more information.

