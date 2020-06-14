Large turnout for Black Lives Matter protest in Skaneateles

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A large group of protestors came out to Skaneateles on Sunday to show support of the Black Lives Matter movement to end the racial injustices in the United States.

Hundreds started the protest in Skaneateles’ Austin Park and made their way to the famous gazebo in the village of Skaneateles.

Skaneateles Mayor Martin Hubbard joined in the protest, after video surfaced last week of him taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Skaneateles.

Once the protestors reached the gazebo, they had an organized program with speakers and performers.

