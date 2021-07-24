Large turnout for community gun buyback event in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lines wrapped around St. Lucy’s Food Pantry Saturday afternoon for the City of Syracuse’s community gun buyback, resulting in the collection of 342 guns .

Teaming up with the State Attorney General’s office, the effort is to get more guns off the streets and out of the wrong hands.

One of the first in line at Syracuse’s community gun buyback event was Jon Distefano. He handed over his .40 caliber carbine rifle.

“Being outside of regulations for the Safe Act, I had no use for it and didn’t know how to get rid of it up to this point,” said Distefano.

Distefano served as a United States Marine for six years and bought his rifle when he retired in 2003, but said it’s been collecting dust ever since.

“It became useless to me and quite frankly, guns in closets are guns that end up hurting people so, it was just time to give it up,” he said.

And that’s the goal of the program, to get one more weapon off the street.

“For us, a gun is a gun and any time the gun is in the hands of a wrong person, whether that be a felon or anyone who has bad intentions, we want to do everything we can to prevent these weapons from getting into these peoples’ hands,” said Police Chief Kenton Buckner.

The Syracuse Police Department is in charge of collecting all of the guns dropped off and each one is logged in their system, but not once, is anybody asked, who they are, where they come from or the story behind the gun.



“The goal is not to target individuals, but we’re focusing on the guns,” said New York State Assistant Attorney General Ed Thompson. “We’re focusing on the illegal guns that can be used, just in getting in the community in various ways.”

“For me, I couldn’t stomach someone breaking into my house, taking my former gun, and using it in a crime somewhere else,” said Distefano. “That would be too much for me to bear, and hopefully the incentives encouraging guns that have been forgotten off the street.”

Those who turned in a gun go a $250 gift card and some got iPads in exchange for a working handgun or assault rifle.