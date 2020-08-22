Large turnout for first electronics recycling event since pandemic began

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been spending a lot of time on your phone or computer in quarantine. However, this morning people we’re ditching their devices for good.

From 8:30 a.m. until noon at SUNY Oswego, people could recycle their electronics for the first time in Central New York since the COVID-19 shutdown began. 

Hundreds pre-registered with new safety procedures in place. About 100 tons of electronics are collected at each event, and this one had a big turnout.

The next electronics recycling event coming to the Syracuse-area is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at the fairgrounds.

