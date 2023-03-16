SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is working on repairs following a large water main break.

The break is on Burnet Avenue between Lodi and Elm Streets.

The 700 block of Burnet Avenue will be closed to traffic while crews repair the water main, according to the city.

Crews will work throughout the day and the repair is expected to be done by Friday, March 17.

Properties in the area may experience reduced pressure or a brief interruption of water service during the repair.

If residents have concerns about their water quality at any time, please call Cityline at (315) 448-CITY (2489).