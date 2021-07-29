Largest statewide teacher’s union supports effort to get teachers vaccinated

Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine. With instruction time reduced as much as half by the coronavirus pandemic, many of the nation’s middle school and high school teachers have given up on covering all the material normally included in their classes and instead are cutting lessons. Landry, put up cardboard cutouts to keep up social distancing, where instruction time has been cut in half by the hybrid model.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — By labor day, all 130,000 New York State employees must show proof they’re fully vaccinated.

Anyone who’s not will need a weekly COVID-19 test. State healthcare workers who interact with patients don’t have a choice, as they will be required to get the shot.

Although the announcement does not directly impact school employees, districts are still encouraging everyone to get the vaccine. A representative of the state’s largest teachers union supports this effort.

Not everyone is happy with Governor Cuomo’s announcement. In a statement, State Senator George Borello called the move a “brazen ultimatum”, and hopes the unions representing state workers will stand up against the requirement.