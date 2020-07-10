Last Chance for Change hits 40 days of protests, but what’s next?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday, July 10, marked day 40 of peaceful protests for Last Chance for Change, one of the first groups that took the Black Lives Matter Movement protests to the streets in the City of Syracuse.

Organizers said progress has been made, but just because their 40-day protest streak is over, doesn’t mean their demand for change is.

Curtis Chaplin, one of the leaders for Last Chance for Change explained now is the time for action.

“Next is the groundwork. We’ve been yelling, we’ve been marching, we’ve been making noise for 40 days, but now it’s time to put our heads together and start working,” Chaplin said.

Today marks Day 4⃣0⃣ of Last Chance for Change's peaceful protests, but what's next?

Coming up on @NewsChannel9 at 4:00 & 6:00 – I'll have more from Curtis Chaplin, one of the leaders, on what the group's future plans for change are ‼️#LocalSYR #SYR @DaProblemChyld pic.twitter.com/kkMFiBfS5w — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) July 10, 2020

Working to make the change happen hasn’t always been easy. As a result, over the course of the 40 days, there have been some internal changes within the group.

“We split up so much that there’s other groups. There’s an all women’s group out there that branched from us. There’s a group ‘Rebirth’ that branched from us. So, they are going to be doing their own thing, but as far as us and Last Chance for Change, those who are still left, we’re focusing on the community and finishing up this police reform,” explained Chaplin.

Even though the numbers have dwindled, Chaplin doesn’t look at it as a hindrance. Rather, another chance for change.

I wish nothing but happiness for everyone who’s no longer with me, but it’s just a difference in personalities and beliefs. You know, some people want to focus on one thing while the other focuses on another. There’s nothing wrong with that. It may be needed to get all around change anyways. You can’t just have one group attacking everything. Curtis Chaplin, Leader of Last Chance for Change

Last Chance for Change’s demands surround police reform and school resource officers.

We want to fix Syracuse. Curtis Chaplin — Leader of Last Chance for Change

Chaplin said it’s heartwarming to see the 30 to 50 people who’ve remained committed to the cause from the beginning.

It shows that the things that we’re doing in the streets is helping with those who are in the office, in the meetings and in the courtrooms, pushing because together, with us both doing work, that’s why change is starting to happen. We are going to give everything we can and we will make sure that no one will have to go through what we go through. Curtis Chaplin, Leader of Last Chance for Change

Last Chance for Change is one of the organizations that took part in an open dialogue with Mayor Walsh and city leaders last Thursday.

In the mayor’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, he said that the city will provide a formal response and plan for action in response to the organizations’ demands next Thursday, July 16.